Pembrokeshire’s Roads Policing Unit (RPU) has made 21 drug and drink drive arrests and has helped seize more than 1.5kg of controlled drugs.

Figures released by the unit for October also show its involvement in three possession of Class B drug arrests, one possession of Class A drugs arrests and two possession with intent to supply arrests, one for Class A and one for Class B drugs.

The unit also made two arrests for burglary, one arrest for possession of an offensive weapon, and arrests for assault, criminal damage and malicious communication.

In October RPU officers dealt with 13 uninsured vehicles, three untaxed vehicles and issued three Section 59 warnings to drivers behaving in an antisocial manner.

In the year to date the RPU has made more than 250 arrests for drink or drug driving.