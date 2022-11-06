The Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim will be splashing out on the first day of 2023 to make a welcome return after its two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The huge event, which will be the 37th, was launched on Friday November 4 at the St Brides Spa Hotel, Saundersfoot.

Swim mascot Charlie Shivers was on hand to welcome this year's sponsors and the NYDS 2023 shirt was unveiled.

Swim chairman Martyn Williams and mascot Charlie Shivers show off the 2023 NYDS shirt which carries the names of all the event sponsors. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The event has raised many thousands of pounds for charities and good causes, with the most recent swim, in 2020, generating over £48,000 thanks to the magnificent fundraising by more than 2,000 swimmers.

Martyn Williams, chairman of Saundersfoot Festivities, said: “The swim is an important date in the calendar for the village and we are so delighted to be able to hold the event again.

Fancy dress adds to the fun of the swim. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"The NYDS shirt has become an integral part of promoting the swim and the financial support of the sponsors makes the whole event possible. We are so grateful for their continued support".

The NYDS 2023 will start at the earlier time of 12pm on January 1.

Shirts are available now at Elements of Pembrokeshire, The Strand, Saundersfoot.

For more information, visit saundersfootnyds.co.uk or see Saundersfoot NYDS on Facebook.

NYDS2023 sponsors are: Powells Cottage Holidays, Royal Oak, Club Cymru, Apparel Sourcing Agency, Scaffold 2000, Sunnyvale Holiday Park, Mike Wealleans PVCu Specialist, Elston Construction, Broughton Leisure Ltd, Neil Finlay Cars, Team Littlefoot, The Silver Lily, Lewis, Lewis Solicitors, 1 Formula Fitness, Folly Farm, Simon Fussell & Son, Harbwr Bar & Kitchen, Taf Valley Coaches, Sue’s Pantry, Caldey Construction & Finla.