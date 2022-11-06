Coronavirus deaths recorded in Pembrokeshire have started to climb again with five being recorded in the county in just seven days.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 319 people had died in Pembrokeshire by October 21 (Friday) – up from 314 the week before.

For the rest of October Pembrokeshire had recorded one death a week for the weeks ending October 14 and October 7.

This takes the total amount of Covid deaths recorded in Pembrokeshire so far for October to seven.

In September there was one death recorded for the entire month.in the week ending on September 30.

For the other weeks in September no deaths associated with coronavirus were recorded.

However in August a total of eight deaths were recorded.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.