The most deprived areas in Pembrokeshire have been revealed in the latest census results.

The figures come as part of a more detailed set of results from the snapshot of England and Wales captured in March last year.

They show that Pembrokeshire, the three areas with the highest deprivation rates were:

1) Pembroke Dock – 61.1 per cent of households here were deprived in at least one dimension at the time of the 2021 census, down from 67.2 percent in 2011

2) Milford Haven East – 59.1per cent, falling from 63.9 per cent in 2011

3) Haverfordwest North – 58.5 per cent, a drop from 62.6 per cent in 2011

By contrast, the neighbourhood with the lowest level of deprivation was Crundale, Clynderwen and Maenclochog, at 47.7 per cent of households.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different ‘dimensions of deprivation’, which are based on certain characteristics.

The first is where any member of a household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick, and the second covers households where no person has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent qualifications, and no 16 to 18-year-olds at the home are full-time students.

The third dimension is where any person in the household has general health that is ‘bad’ or ‘very bad’ or has a long-term health problem, and the fourth where the household’s accommodation is either overcrowded or is in a shared dwelling, or has no central heating.

Office for National Statistics data show 54 per cent of households in Pembrokeshire were deprived in at least one of these ‘dimensions’ when the most recent census was carried out last year.

It meant the area stood above the average across England and Wales, of 51.7 per cent. However, it represented a drop from 60.5 per cent at the time of the last census in 2011.

The ONS said deprivation is a ‘complex topic’, adding that more detailed information would be released in the future.