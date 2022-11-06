Happy hacker Polly Pocket, delightful duo Quiz and Quinn, wonderful Weimeraner Nubia and unclaimed stray Missy are just some of the animals waiting to find their forever homes at Greenacres Animal Rescue.

Polly Pocket is a happy hacker with a great temperamentp (Image: Greenacres)

Polly Pocket is a 12’2 Section B mare. Polly is a child’s ridden pony and is an ideal lead rein or first ridden.

She has spent her life as a happy hacker and is 100 per cent safe in all traffic. She had a sweet and kind temperament, is safe enough to have the tiniest of tots around her. She has never kicked or bitten. She has tack available with her.

Polly will happily live out rugged but is equally happy to be stabled. Polly does have sweet itch and requires a rug to help manage this.

She is great to handle, lead, groom and is up to date with her parasite treatment, farrier and teeth.

Nubia needs a kind and fair owner. (Image: Greenacers)

Nubia is a five-year-old ex breeding Weimaraner. He is a nice genuine lad that mixes well with other dogs. He is a strong lad so a kind and fair owner would be best for Nubia.

He loves to be out and about so an active home is a must.

Nubia is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Unclaimed stray Missy deserves a bright future. (Image: Greenacres)

Missy is a medium size seven-year-old Jack Russell cross. She is a delightful little girl that would suit anyone that understands terriers, she is friendly and loving.

Missy is an unclaimed stray so Greenacres has no history, but feels she now deserves a bright future.

Missy is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Quiz and Quinn are loving, comical and super friendly (Image: Greenacres)

Quiz and Quinn are two stunning black shorthaired sisters. They are approaching six months old and are a complete delight.

They are extremely bonded and Greenacres really wants to find them a home together.

They are loving, comical and super friendly and will be a delightful addition to any family.

Quiz and Quinn are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, or a host of other delightful pets, visit greenacresrescue.org.uk.