A sporting gesture by a family who provide Ironman Wales parking oin their land has resulted in a £1,800 donation to Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Ironman Wales is one of the biggest sporting events to be held in Pembrokeshire, and this year was the 10th year in the seaside town of Tenby.

The gruelling triathlon in September consists of a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile and run attracts tens of thousands of spectators - with many of them choose to park in New Hedges because of its location between Tenby and Saundersfoot.

Margery Brown and her family have been providing parking for the Ironman event on the New Hedges market field since 2016, and have made a donation to charity each year.

Margery’s husband, John Brown, sadly passed away in January 2017 from prostate cancer and was supported by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

This year, thanks toi a donation from each vehicle that parked on the field, they raised a staggering amount of £1,800.

They were also supported by Tim and Lesley Wellings who organise the car boot sale which is normally held on the field.

In previous years, they have supported Macmillan and Holistic Acute Recovery Programme (HARP) Hywel Dda charity for head and neck cancer patients.

Sandra Dade, charity manager at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: “It is through the generosity of the Pembrokeshire people raising and donating vital funds that we are able to continue to provide this much-needed service for anyone in the later stages of any life-limiting illness.

"The services are available free of charge, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

For more information, see www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.