A driver stopped on the Cleddau Bridge with cocaine in his system has been fined £500 and has lost his licence.

Anthony John was stopped by police while driving his Vauxhall on the A477 Cleddau Bridge on May 29 this year.

Drugs tests showed Benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his system at over the legal limit.

John, 35, of St Teilos Road, Pembroke Dock, admitted the offence when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 3.

Magistrates took John’s guilty plea into account when sentencing, they fined him £500 and disqualified him from driving for a year.

John must also pay £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

He must pay the total of £635 in £100 monthly instalments, starting on December 1.