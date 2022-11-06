Haverfordwest is a ‘pitiful derelict commercial wasteland’ according to one of the town’s small business owners, who doubts that the creation of a food hub in the old Ocky White building is the answer to the town’s problems.

Business owner Jonathan Squelch says that the present situation in the county town is ‘bleak'.

“I view Haverfordwest as a pitiful derelict commercial wasteland,” he said. “Empty shops of either vendor or customer. Footfall rests on limited purchases..the town is in decay.

“The only buildings that are kept in a good state of repair are buildings the council own or have granted aid to help resurrect, which is a sorry indicator that the money flowing through the town is as low as the town’s popularity with tourists.”

Mr Squelch thinks that the fortunes of the town can be reversed by turning the Ocky White building into a town museum with gift shop and food site rather than a food hall.

He says that this could be a real draw to the town, particularly in light of the recent excavation of hundreds of skeletons on the site of the former Ocky White store, which once housed an ancient friary.

Mr Squelch can see little value in turning the site into a food hall.

“In the town centre there are over 20 businesses offering food either sit in or takeaway,” he said.

“From a tourist’s point of view are we really requiring more food locations to draw in the masses? Are they going to be sending postcards of a ‘Haverfordwest bagel’ with ‘wish you were here’ home to relatives?

“Are we expecting tourists to have an insatiable appetite? Happily moving from one eatery to the next before taking a break and resting on a bench on the square?”

He argues that ‘instead of trying to draw in excited crowds with a salad’ the council should be looking at things that make the town unique and stand out.

He says that the discoveries at the friary site which have put Haverfordwest in the national spotlight are a ‘golden opportunity’.

“I am convinced that making the ancient town friary area site a modern town museum to include, but not limited to; all artifacts found including skeletal artifacts, visuals of the town’s growth through the years, and periods of conflict could be an enticing tourist attraction that may be capable of drawing a greater crowd from further afield than what a baguette might,” he said.

He thinks that the museum, which would work in tandem with the Castle Museum, would inspire young minds and draw both locals and visitors to the county town.

“Surely the regeneration scheme is for the town to be able to stand on its own and shout ‘we are here we are different’ and not merely dressing a cadaver and mumbling ‘we have what other towns have’,” he said.

Mr Squelch said that he is hoping a chance will be given to re-examine the proposed use of the old Ocky White site which could ‘proudly present the full history of the town in a central location and add an extra string to the bow of Haverfordwest’.

“I am not looking at altering the use, I am merely suggesting that it should be reviewed in light of the recent discoveries,” he said adding that the public should be able to air their views on what will happen at the site ‘without the council being able to steamroll ahead without any regards for an alternative’.

