Anybody having trouble making ends meet due to the cost-of-living crisis is urged to contact the Pembrokeshire Hub which can offer advice and referrals.

The hub is leading a Keep Warm Keep Well campaign to support people across Pembrokeshire, connecting them to local information, support and services over the coldest months of the year.

Across Pembrokeshire many communities and organisations are already doing a doing a fantastic job at responding to the crisis, offering a range of local solutions from hot meals, community activities as well as energy, money and debt advice.

The hub can help by talking to people about their situation and putting them in touch with the right community group or service – as there is a lot of help available both in Pembrokeshire and across Wales.

They have also created an online one-stop-shop through the Connect Pembrokeshire website which has lots of useful information and an interactive map of Warm Welcome spaces across the county where people can meet with others in their local community and take part in a range of activities.

Lee Hind manager of the Pembrokeshire Community Hub said: “If you are worried about making your money stretch and how you are going to pay for essential bills over the winter, we’d really encourage you to get in contact.

“No-one should feel uncomfortable about getting in touch and we have a really friendly team who can chat to you about some of the fantastic community support that is local to you.

To contact the hub call 01437 723660, or you can email enquiries@pembrokeshirecommunityhub.org.

The hub is also recruiting community volunteers to ensure no-one goes cold or hungry this winter.

The Keep Warm Keep Well campaign is being led by the Pembrokeshire Community Hub in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services and a variety of agencies including Hywel Dda Health Board, emergency services and the voluntary sector.