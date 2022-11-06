Former health secretary turned reality star, Matt Hancock could be exempt from some Bushtucker Trials as he joins ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get me Out of Here!.

The MP has faced criticism for his decision to join the latest series of ITV's hit show which starts on Sunday.

But with the public expected to vote for the MP for all trials, it has been reported that he might be exempt from certain challenges.

The former health secretary reportedly suffered from trench foot after he competed in SAS Who Dares Wins according to the Express.

Now it's reported that Hancock's trench foot could stop him from taking part in certain trials.

We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle 🦘😱#ImACeleb returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV, STV and ITV Hub. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/yf8LnMRWnc — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) October 31, 2022

According to a source from The Sun, they said: "When he was filming SAS Who Dares Wins in October, Matt got trench foot.

"In fact, a lot of the cast did. It can take up to six months to recover from that, so any water-based tasks or swimming trials would be bad news for his feet."

Hancock will be joined by celebrities including Boy George, Mike Tindall, and Jill Scott in a battle to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

After it was announced the MP would take part in the reality show, he explained his decision after many claimed he was 'mad'.

Sharing: "I think it is a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren't always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country's run.

"It's our job as politicians to go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster."