The West Wales Health and Care Awards will take place this week at Pembrokeshire County Showground.

Now in its fifth year, the event, in association with Werndale Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group, returns to an in-person ceremony on Tuesday, November 8, after the last two editions were broadcast online during the Covid pandemic.

A total of 14 awards will be up for grabs on the night recognising the hard work in the health and care industry over the last year.

Here are the finalists for each category…

Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services​)

Dr Vivek Buntwal

Sharon Lee

Dr David Richards

Kindness or Care Hero Award (sponsored by Western Power Distribution)

Michaela Cole

Sheena Halpin-Williams

Gill Jones

Contribution to Covid-19 Response (sponsored by Western Power Distribution)

Amanda Absalom-Lowe, Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give

Gill Jones

Padarn Ward, Glangwili General Hospital

Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team

Mental Health Award (sponsored by Western Power Distribution​)

Barry John MBE and Team, The VC Gallery

Megan’s Starr Foundation

Pembrokeshire Vikings

Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Werndale Hospital, Part of the Circle Health Group​)

Nicola Harteveld

Gill Jones

Dominque Williams

Hospital Staff Member of the Year (sponsored by Hywell Dda University Health Board​)

Robert Preen

Dr Deepak Verma

Louise Wonnacott

Primary Care Person of the Year (sponsored by Cardigan Bay Properties​)

Dr Vivek Buntwal

Dr David Richards

Primary Care Team of the Year (sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council​)

Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team

North Ceredigion Community Midwives based at Bronglais Hospital

Physiofit West Wales Ltd

The West Wales Health and Care Awards 2022 takes place on Tuesday, November 8 at Pembrokeshire County Showground (Image: Newsquest)

Community Based Team of the Year (sponsored by Swansea Building Society)

The Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team

North Ceredigion Team of Community Midwives based at Bronglais Hospital

Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team

Community Based Individual of the Year (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services​)

Nicola Harteveld

Sharon Lee

Linda Morgan

Care Home of the Year (sponsored by Pembrokeshire College)

Bush House Care Home

Hollyland Lodge

Tyn y Coed Care

GP Practice of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers​)

Barlow House Surgery

Preseli Practice Newport & Crymych Surgery

Winch Lane Surgery

Health Charity of the Year (sponsored by Hywel Dda University Health Board)

The DPJ Foundation

Megan’s Starr Foundation

Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give

Marketing Campaign of the Year (sponsored by LocaliQ)

The Connect to Kindness Campaign

The Mobility Shop, Milford Haven

In Pembrokeshire We Care

Outstanding Achievement Award (sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group): To come from the winner of all 14 categories.