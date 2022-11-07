The West Wales Health and Care Awards will take place this week at Pembrokeshire County Showground.
Now in its fifth year, the event, in association with Werndale Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group, returns to an in-person ceremony on Tuesday, November 8, after the last two editions were broadcast online during the Covid pandemic.
A total of 14 awards will be up for grabs on the night recognising the hard work in the health and care industry over the last year.
Here are the finalists for each category…
Excellence in Quality Health and Social Care (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services)
- Dr Vivek Buntwal
- Sharon Lee
- Dr David Richards
Kindness or Care Hero Award (sponsored by Western Power Distribution)
- Michaela Cole
- Sheena Halpin-Williams
- Gill Jones
Contribution to Covid-19 Response (sponsored by Western Power Distribution)
- Amanda Absalom-Lowe, Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give
- Gill Jones
- Padarn Ward, Glangwili General Hospital
- Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team
Mental Health Award (sponsored by Western Power Distribution)
- Barry John MBE and Team, The VC Gallery
- Megan’s Starr Foundation
- Pembrokeshire Vikings
Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Werndale Hospital, Part of the Circle Health Group)
- Nicola Harteveld
- Gill Jones
- Dominque Williams
Hospital Staff Member of the Year (sponsored by Hywell Dda University Health Board)
- Robert Preen
- Dr Deepak Verma
- Louise Wonnacott
Primary Care Person of the Year (sponsored by Cardigan Bay Properties)
- Dr Vivek Buntwal
- Dr David Richards
Primary Care Team of the Year (sponsored by Pembrokeshire County Council)
- Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team
- North Ceredigion Community Midwives based at Bronglais Hospital
- Physiofit West Wales Ltd
Community Based Team of the Year (sponsored by Swansea Building Society)
- The Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach Team
- North Ceredigion Team of Community Midwives based at Bronglais Hospital
- Pembrokeshire Older Adult Community Mental Health Team
Community Based Individual of the Year (sponsored by Direct Nursing Services)
- Nicola Harteveld
- Sharon Lee
- Linda Morgan
Care Home of the Year (sponsored by Pembrokeshire College)
- Bush House Care Home
- Hollyland Lodge
- Tyn y Coed Care
GP Practice of the Year (sponsored by Specsavers)
- Barlow House Surgery
- Preseli Practice Newport & Crymych Surgery
- Winch Lane Surgery
Health Charity of the Year (sponsored by Hywel Dda University Health Board)
- The DPJ Foundation
- Megan’s Starr Foundation
- Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give
Marketing Campaign of the Year (sponsored by LocaliQ)
- The Connect to Kindness Campaign
- The Mobility Shop, Milford Haven
- In Pembrokeshire We Care
Outstanding Achievement Award (sponsored by Werndale Hospital, part of the Circle Health Group): To come from the winner of all 14 categories.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here