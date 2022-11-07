Memories for generations of pupils will be rekindled when they see a school sign rescued from a skip which has gone on view at a town’s heritage centre.

The Albion Square CP School sign has been donated to Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre by former pupil Michael Deakin.

In addition to the school’s name the sign also refers to a former headmaster, the well-remembered Mr A. F. (Bert) Morgan.

Michael said: “After the school closed, work was being carried out to turn it into a further education centre. I saw the sign in a skip and was given permission to take it.

“It has been with me since around 2007. There is an Albion Square School Facebook page and the sign has prompted a lot of interest on that.

“Many former pupils thought it should come to the heritage centre and I am delighted that this has happened.”

The sign is prominently displayed alongside a pedal organ which is believed to have come from Albion Square Chapel, opposite the school. The chapel was demolished in the 1980s.

Next year the heritage centre plans to display information about Albion Square School and welcomes photographs and records from the school’s long history to add to the archive. Digital copies can be sent to collections@pdht.org.