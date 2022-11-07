TOO little and too late!

That is the blunt reaction of one Cardigan town councillor to developers’ plans to 'soften' the appearance of the old Cardigan Hospital site.

Cllr Philippa Noble did not mince words on learning of Wales and West Housing’s aim to screen the site which has been effectively ‘mothballed’ until next summer.

“We’ve had a whole summer when visitors coming into our town have been greeted by an absolute tip,” she told colleagues.

“Wales and West Housing decided to suspend activities some time ago, so why only do something about that site now?

“The area is a disgrace for people living nearby as well as for those coming into the town.

“We’re just about to welcome visitors for Cardigan's fantastic Other Voices festival – and the first thing they will see on arriving is this absolute disgrace.

“Too little, too late, I’m afraid – this is just not acceptable.

“This screening needs to be put in place as soon as possible – and not just from the passing road, but covering the site from different angles.”

Our sister newspaper, the Tivy-Side, has previously revealed how work has been delayed until next summer.

Following the demolition of the hospital buildings, WWH had hoped to start the next phase this autumn.

They are developing the site to create 34 eco-friendly apartments ‘for local people’, alongside new offices, a regional base for in-house maintenance company Cambria Maintenance Services and public gardens with the original Priory House as a focal point.

However, in their latest update, WWH stated that the current economic situation had affected the availability of materials and labour in the construction sector.

They had subsequently decided to delay the start of the foundations and groundwork until the onset of the dry season next summer.

In the meantime, the company said they would screen the site with extensive boarding and reduce the existing spoil heap to make it less visible.

At the outset of the project it was said that the new homes were expected to be open to new residents ‘by mid-2023’.