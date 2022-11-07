AMBITIOUS plans have been unveiled to transform Cardigan’s iconic Tabernacl Chapel into Wales’s first designated poetry centre.

They come after the much-loved Calvinistic Methodist place of worship was placed on the market after falling into a state of disrepair.

Tabernacl’s dwindling congregation attended the chapel’s emotional final service on Saturday before the doors of the 200-year-old building in Pendre were closed for the last time.

Now Cymdeithas Aberteifi Society, in conjunction with the 4CG community group, have made a bid for the site with the aim of making it part of the community once more.

“This iconic building in the centre of Cardigan has been at the heart of the community for over 190 years and it is a tragedy to think it could be lost forever,” spokesperson Richard Jones told the Tivy-Side.

“With speculation abounding the future seems dire, but there is hope on the horizon.

“The vision is to convert it into Wales’s first designated poetry centre.

“Tabernacl is in an ideal location and CAS feel that since the chapel was built by the people of Cardigan for the people of Cardigan, it is only fitting that its future should be placed in the hands of the people of Cardigan.

“Poetry, has been used for generations as a means of recording and transferring knowledge and the aim of this project is to carry on with this tradition.”

And Mr Jones said the project would draw inspiration from local art.

“For example, Dic Jones's ‘Cynhaeaf’ (Harvest) would be the seed of an exhibition of traditional farming methods - the 76-verse ‘Ballad of the Albion’ would start a journey exploring Cardigan’s maritime history.

“By using poetry to combine the arts and history there is the possibility to create something truly unique - something that local people can be proud of.”

Mr Jones added that while the project was in its early stages, CAS had already been successful in obtaining a Cynnal Y Cardi grant for a feasibility study and were in the process of applying for more funding.

“Links have already been made with the Museum of Literature in Dublin and the Seamus Heaney Homeplace in Bellaghy, both of whom are extremely supportive,” he said.

“Feedback from poetry groups and organisations has also been very positive."

A public meeting is planned and more information on the proposed project can be obtained from Mr Jones on 07837408659 or at oernant@yahoo.co.uk