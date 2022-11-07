AN ANCIENT right of way along the banks of the River Teifi linking Cardigan and St Dogmaels CAN be re-opened, according to a Cardigan town councillor.

The riverside route is said to have become impassable in recent years and Ceredigion County Council officers insist parts are unsafe.

Now Cllr Richard Jones is stepping up his campaign to have the ROW restored.

“Access officers on Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire county councils seem to be keen on having this route re-opened, but both are pleading poverty,” he told colleagues.

“It could take a bit of work to bring it back but – let’s not forget – this is an established right of way.”

And Cllr Jones questioned claims by Natural Resources Wales officers that the path passed through wildlife habitat.

“There are ROWs passing through wildlife habitat around Cilgerran so why are NRW just picking on this one?” he asked.

“The general feedback I'm getting is that this is do-able.”

Cllr Jones estimated that two-thirds of the old path appeared to be in Ceredigion and the rest in Pembrokeshire.

“That may be one of the reasons why it has been allowed to fall into ruin,” he suggested.

Cllr Jones felt his recent presentation to St Dogmaels councillors had been well-received with at least one member welcoming the possibility of the old link between the communities being restored.

“The next step is to carry out a survey of the route,” he explained. “We need to take photos and assess just what needs to be done.

“For instance, the old Jewson’s car park has been built on a part of the path – I think it’s a case of working our way along.

“We also need letters of support from both county councils.”

Cllr Olwen Davies said a right of the way appeared on the latest ordnance survey map.

“That is why this should be opened up again for public use,” she added.

Cllr Philippa Noble also welcomed the prospect of a safe route along the river bank.

“As long as it’s safe then I for one would be happy to support this,” she added.