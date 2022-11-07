A 3G PLAYING surface on the artificial sports pitch at Cardigan is the only means of ensuring that a multi-sport facility is available to all members of the community - including the pupils of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi.

That is County Hall’s response to critics who claim the local authority’s decision to replace the ageing astro turf with 3G discriminates against a sizeable chunk of the sporting community.

Furious officials of Clwb Hoci Emlyn have condemned Ceredigion County Council’s upgrade as a blatant act of discrimination against local sportswomen as 3G is unsuitable for their sport.

The hockey players contend the pitch at Cardigan Leisure Centre should be resurfaced appropriately for hockey and football, and other users, at a lower cost.

But in a robust response this morning, the council say the 17-year-old current pitch is ‘frequently deemed unplayable following rainfall due to contaminated infill’.

“The replacement of the carpet is the only means of ensuring that a multi-sport artificial surface is available to all members of the community,” their statement continued.

“When all the facilities available to Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi are taken into consideration there are significant resources available to them to deliver a varied sporting offer to their pupils.

“Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi have also recently employed a Rugby Hub Officer in partnership with the WRU and the 3G pitch will enhance their delivery opportunities.

“We believe that the closure of the facility on Health and Safety grounds, which was a distinct possibility, would have a far more detrimental affect.

“Due to limited resources, we are unable to provide every kind of facility within every community, therefore difficult decisions have to be made.

“The grant funding available was for a 3G surface only.

“Due to the provision of hockey surfaces at Crymych and Llandysul, to replace the carpet at Cardigan on a like-for-like basis would not be an enhancement of facility provision in the county.

“Currently the nearest 3G pitches are in Aberystwyth, Carmarthen and Haverfordwest.

“The 3G pitch will have a shockpad installed making it suitable for both football and rugby.

“A 3G surface also caters for the majority of community usage in Cardigan.

“The options available were to not accept the grant and close the ATP or install a 3G surface.”