For the past 17 years, Milford Haven pyrotechnician Paul Bowman has amazed spectators with dynamic firework displays throughout the county.

But last night Neyland watched his final rocket being launched, as Paul announced his retirement.

“I’ve been doing displays for the past 17 years and it’s now time to close,” he said.

All Seasons Fireworks was established five years after the new Millennium, and since then Paul has dazzled hundreds of thousands of spectators with his perfectly co-ordinated displays.

These have included the Tenby Summer Spectaculars, which light up the town’s midsummer skies and countless displays to commemorate Guy Fawkes Night on November 5.

This year alone he has staged Guy Fawkes displays in Hook, Lamphey and New Quay as well as his final bonfire display in Neyland.

Last night's fireworks at Neyland (Image: Western Telegraph)

All Seasons Fireworks is also a popular feature at wedding receptions when his fireworks bring the evening off to a rousing climax.

Meanwhile Neyland Town Council has paid tribute to Paul's professionalism as he staged his farewell display on Sunday evening.

"Neyland Town Council is privileged to have worked with Paul in recent years and it was a real honour for us to be holding his last Guy Fawkes celebration," said deputy mayor, Cllr Steve Thomas.

"Paul put on a fantastic display for us last night, thrilling the crowd from start to finish and as a result, Paul really did go out with bang.

"We wish him all the very best for his well-earned retirement."

The All Seasons Fireworks retail business will close on January 1 however Paul will continue to take bookings for wedding displays up to May 31, 2023.