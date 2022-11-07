A two-week road closure for Pleasant Valley, near Stepaside, is due to start today, Monday November 6, while roadworks are carried out.

The unclassified (U6366) road will be closed from a point near the access to the property known as Harvest Mill, south to a point near the access to the property known as Hazeldene.

The alternative route for traffic will be via the U6366 to Stepaside, C3185 Stepaside towards Summerhill Road, U6367 road through Summerhill towards Wisemans Bridge and U6366 road towards Pleasant Valley.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.

It is intended that the restrictions will remain in force for approximately two weeks, or until completion of the works.