Trains should be running in of Pembrokeshire today as strike action is called off - but passengers are being advised to check just in case.

Transport for Wales said that it has been able to reinstate its services for today, Monday, November 7.

The forthcoming strikes were called off at the eleventh hour on Friday.

However it was not possible to run services on Saturday at such short notice, causing difficulty for Wales fans heading up to the match in Cardiff.

“We’re pleased to confirm that we’re able to reinstate rail services for Monday, November 7, after the cancellation of strike action,” said a Transport for Wales spokesperson.

“Most trains across the Wales and Borders network will run, but there may be some disruption to a small number of services.

“Customers should plan ahead and check before travelling using journey planners, our JourneyCheck website or our social media channels.”

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were set to stage walkouts in the coming few days in a long running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

But RMT suspended the strikes, saying it had secured “unconditional” talks with Network Rail (NR) and the promise of a pay offer from the train operating companies.

Passengers are being warned to check with train operators before they travel, with some still expected to run a reduced timetable due to the change coming at such short notice.