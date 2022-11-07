One of Pembroke Dock’s finest waterside properties – the Grade II listed Old Pier House – has fallen into new hands following its recent sale for around £1m by the Country Living Group.

“This has to have been one of the favourite homes which we’ve had the opportunity to sell,” commented a spokesperson for the Country Living Group.

“Fully immersing ourselves into waterside living wasn’t only great fun but also important to selling the lifestyle of what the property is all about as well as the incredible location that it offers.”

Positioned directly on the waterfront, the property has been a much-loved feature of Hobbs Point since it was built in 1834 for the passengers from the Irish Mail boats which sailed from the pier.

It originally had six sitting-rooms, three of which could be thrown together into a ballroom.

With the decline of the Irish traffic, the hotel passed into the hands of the military and the property is marked on 1860s map (copy in RCAHM Aberystwyth) as the Royal Engineers' office and Barrack Master's quarters and office.

Almost two centuries later Old Pier House has been breath-takingly transformed into a four-bedroomed home that combines some incredible contemporary design alongside features which bear testimony to its rich industrial heritage.

It is entered through massive double doors into a central living room with a custom-made cast iron staircase which emphasises the industrial character of the building.

The bespoke kitchen offers some of the finest views of the waterway with a full wall of glass along with bi-fold doors leading out to the waterside patio garden.

The kitchen at the Old Pier House (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

The original stonework in the property’s rear wall has been painstakingly exposed and sandblasted to reveal the incredible history and character of the building, while a constant presence is the ever-changing waterway which is undoubtedly one of the most important in the UK.

“The labour of love that has transformed this building from a semi-derelict unloved building into a warm, welcoming, and truly unique family home is nothing short of remarkable,” continued the Country Living Group.

“Seeing the potential in this building’s iconic location, with its sweeping views over this ever changing waterway, the previous owners really have created a truly stunning property.”