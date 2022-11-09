SCHEDULE 1

Articles 8 and 9(5)

Publicity and consultation before applying for planning permission

The Developments of National Significance (Procedure) (Wales) Order 2016

PUBLICITY AND CONSULTATION BEFORE APPLYING FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLES 8 AND 9(2)

Purpose of this notice: this notice provides the opportunity to comment directly to the developer on a proposed Development of National Significance (DNS) prior to the submission of a planning application to the Welsh Ministers. Planning applications for DNS will be publicised by the Welsh Ministers and the relevant local planning authority; any comments provided in response to this notice will not prejudice your ability to make representations to the Welsh Ministers on any related DNS planning application. You should note that any comments submitted may be placed on the public file.

Proposed development at Land South of the Dragon LNG Terminal, Waterston, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire

I give notice that Milford Energy Limited is intending to apply to the Welsh Ministers for planning permission in respect of Development of National Significance which is for the“Construction, operation and maintenance, and decommissioning of up to three wind turbines, and ancillary equipment and infrastructure, together with access improvements, landscaping, ecological mitigation/enhancement and associated works”, and considers that the following secondary consents are connected to the proposed application and that a decision in respect of those consents is to be made or should be made by the Welsh Ministers: “Temporary access roads and associated highway and landscaping works to facilitate deliveries of abnormal indivisible loads during construction and maintenance”.

You may inspect copies of:

- the proposed application;

- the plans; and

- other supporting documents

online at www.dragonenergypark.co.uk.

Anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development must write to the applicant’s agent by 11.59.59pm on 23rd December 2022 at info@dragonenergypark.co.uk or:

Freepost Infinergy Ltd

Signed:

Date: 9th November 2022

ATODLEN 1

Erthyglau 8 a 9(5)

Cyhoeddusrwydd ac ymgynghori cyn gwneud cais am ganiatâd Cynllunio

Gorchymyn Datblygiadau o Arwyddocâd Cenedlaethol (Gweithdrefn) (Cymru) 2016

CYHOEDDUSRWYDD AC YMGYNGHORI CYN GWNEUD CAIS AM GANIATÂD CYNLLUNIO

HYSBYSIAD O DAN ERTHYGLAU 8 A 9(2)

Diben yr hysbysiad hwn: mae’r hysbysiad hwn yn rhoi cyfle i wneud sylwadau yn uniongyrchol i’r datblygwr ynglŷn â Datblygiad o Arwyddocâd Cenedlaethol (DAC) cyn bo cais am ganiatâd cynllunio wedi ei gyflwyno i Weinidogion Cymru. Bydd ceisiadau cynllunio ar gyfer DAC yn cael eu hysbysebu gan Weinidogion Cymru a’r awdurdod cynllunio lleol perthnasol; ni fydd unrhyw sylwadau a ddarperir gennych wrth ymateb i’r hysbysiad hwn yn lleihau dim ar eich gallu i gyflwyno sylwadau i Weinidogion Cymru ar unrhyw gais cynllunio DAC cysylltiedig. Dylech nodi y gellir gosod unrhyw sylwadau a gyflwynir gennych yn y ffeil gyhoeddus.

Datblygiad Arfaethedig yn Tir i’r de o derfynell Dragon LNG, Waterston, Aberdaugleddau, Sir Benfro

Rwyf yn hysbysu bod Milford Energy Limited yn bwriadu gwneud cais i Weinidogion Cymru am ganiatâd cynllunio mewn cysylltiad â Datblygiad o Arwyddocâd Cenedlaethol sydd ar gyfer “Adeiladu, gweithredu a chynnal a chadw, a datgomisiynu hyd at dri thyrbin gwynt, ac offer a seilwaith ategol, ynghyd â gwelliannau mynediad, tirlunio, lliniaru/gwella ecolegol a gwaith cysylltiedig”, ac yn ystyried bod y cydsyniadau eilaidd a ganlyn yn gysylltiedig â’r cais arfaethedig a bod penderfyniad mewn cysylltiad â’r cydsyniadau hynny i’w wneud gan Weinidogion Cymru, neu gan berson a benodir gan Weinidogion Cymru at y diben hwnnw, neu y dylai gael ei wneud ganddynt: “Ffyrdd mynediad dros dro a gwaith priffyrdd a thirlunio cysylltiedig er mwyn hwyluso danfon llwythi anwahanadwy annormal yn ystod y gwaith adeiladu a chynnal a chadw”.

Gellwch archwilio copïau o’r canlynol:

- y cais arfaethedig;

- y planiau; a

- dogfennau ategol eraill

ar-lein yn www.dragonenergypark.co.uk

Dylai unrhyw un sy’n dymuno gwneud sylwadau ynglŷn â’r datblygiad arfaethedig hwn ysgrifennu at yr asiant erbyn 11.59.59pm ar 23 Rhagfyr 2022 am info@dragonenergypark.co.uk neu:

Freepost Infinergy Ltd

Llofnod:

Dyddiad: 9th Tachwedd 2022