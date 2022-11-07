Pictures by Stuart Ladd

STUNNING, atmospheric and memorable.

Just three of the adjectives used to describe Cardigan’s Other Voices festival at the weekend which proved an unqualified success with large and appreciative audiences enjoying an eclectic line-up of singers, poets and musicians across assorted venues throughout the town.

The Welsh-Irish festival was hosted by Welsh television and radio presenter Huw Stephens and presented in partnership between South Wind Blows, Mwldan and Triongl.

Speaking ahead of the event which was returning following a three-year hiatus, Welsh Minister Mark Drakeford – who participated in the Clebran discussions at Mwldan on Friday – said: “It’s so good to see the return of Other Voices to west Wales to showcase some of our best musical talent.

“I’m so glad that we are re-establishing this exciting event in the calendar.

“It’s a symbol of the importance of our cultural and business connections with our friends in Ireland.”

