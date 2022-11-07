Pembrokeshire chef Matt Waldron is preparing for an unchartered showdown as he confronts the multi-Michelin star Gordon Ramsey for a heated culinary cook-off on the shores of Stackpole.

The duo filmed the second episode in the new unscripted TV show ‘Gordon Ramsay: Unchartered Showdown’ when viewers will see them suspended from a helicopter, fishing from a teacup-sized boat, discovering local cheese that’s been aged in a mine and harvesting seaweed directly from the seas of Pembrokeshire.

And once their ingredients have been sourced, the two chefs will battle it out to create the winning dish.

This will be home soil for Matt who has been head chef at the renowned Stackpole Inn since the summer of 2019.

Pembrokeshire chef Matt Waldron (Image: Newsquest)

“It’s going to be a great chance to explore how Wales’s working class roots have shaped the ingredients that are used today,” commented Matt during a break from the busy Stackpole Inn kitchens.

“But the cook-off means that we’re going to have to rely on everything we’ve learnt as chefs as well as push ourselves to create dishes that speak of the history, traditions, and spirit of the locations we’ll be visiting.

“Taking on Gordon to find out which of us is the best chef is going to be interesting, to say the least, but it’s still an exciting way to discover the wealth of ingredients that we have around us”.

Matt started his career in the small country house hotel at Glen yr Afon, Usk, before completing a degree in culinary arts and food science in the University of West London.

Staying in London, Matt worked with some very established restaurants including The Connaught Hotel under the eye of Helene Darroze.

“Working closely with Helene influenced me greatly as her philosophy of using the very best seasonal products and treating them with respect and care has become a bed rock of my cooking style,” he continues.

After two and a half years in the Connaught Hotel, Matt returned to Wales, working as Sous Chef at Restaurant James Sommerin in Penarth from its opening until it gained a Michelin Star taught.

“This taught me a lot about running a restaurant and all that comes with the territory and this prepared me for my time with Gareth Ward at Ynyshir, with its Michelin Star and 5 AA Rosettes.

In 2018 Matt was appointed Head Chef of Park House Restaurant, Cardiff where his style of cooking became emersed in the exquisite flavours of using Welsh produce from the coasts and the mountains.

“It’s important to build up strong relationships with local farmers as well as the smaller suppliers which gives me the ability to handpick the produce to ensure it’s the best I can get my hands on," he said.

And this philosophy is one of the core mainstays at the Stackpole Inn.

The ‘Wales Tales’ episode of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” airs on National Geographic on Wednesday 16th November at 8pm.