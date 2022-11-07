Fireworks displays and light shows illuminated the Pembrokeshire skies over the weekend.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights saw displays taking place the length and breadth of the county.
The addition of tasty bonfire-themed food and children's rides added to the appeal of several of the events, and a variety of community good causes and charities are set to benefit from the money raised.
The Western Telegraph Camera Club members were out and about to capture some stunning night-time scenes.
Here are a few of them to enjoy....
MORE NEWS
Going out with a bang: Final Guy Fawkes display by popular pyrotechnician
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here