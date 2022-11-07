Fireworks displays and light shows illuminated the Pembrokeshire skies over the weekend.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights saw displays taking place the length and breadth of the county.

The addition of tasty bonfire-themed food and children's rides added to the appeal of several of the events, and a variety of community good causes and charities are set to benefit from the money raised.

The Western Telegraph Camera Club members were out and about to capture some stunning night-time scenes.

Here are a few of them to enjoy....

To start, let's fill the screen with this Milford Haven cascade from Alison George. (Image: Alison George)

Llysyfran Country Park's light show was a magical sight. (Image: Karen Sage)

Milford Haven's display lit up the Haven. (Image: Christopher Walters)

Glorious patterns as fireworks erupt.. (Image: Charlie May)

The waterway becomes a sea of silver. (Image: Alison George)

A red river at night is this delight. (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

