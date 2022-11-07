IT’S time for a barrel of laughs as a lovable comedy show comes to Pembrokeshire.

Steptoe and Son Radio Show will be brought to the Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on Thursday, November 10 by Hambledon Productions and Apollo Theatre Company.

Based on original scripts by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, the show is adapted by John Hewer and takes the audience on a journey of thrills and spills of father-and-son duo Albert and Harold.

The production that follows the warring father and son covers three original episodes from the popular BBC sitcom in a fresh adaptation as a live radio recording and reliving some of the Steptoes’ finest misadventures.

MORE NEWS

Steptoe and Son became a household favourite in the 60s and 70s from their Shepherd’s Bush scrapyard home and continue to delight audiences today, 60 years on.

Steptoe and Son Radio Show will be at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, November 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17 or £15.50 for concessions. To book tickets or find out more, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk, call 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk