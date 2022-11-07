THE FUTURE of Cardigan Fair is secure – as long as its site remains a car park.

That was the heartfelt pledge from fairground owner Vernon Studt this morning as he oversaw preparations for this year’s event on Thursday night.

Question marks were raised over the future of the fair after the Tivy-Side revealed in September that Ceredigion County Council had purchased the site from Mr Studt for £600,000.

The local authority stressed the area would continue to be used as a car park as well as the site for the traditional November fair which dates back to 1837.

“The future of Cardigan Fair is not in jeopardy in any way,” Mr Studt emphasised this morning.

“It will continue on this site as long as this site remains as a car park for years to come.

“Ceredigion County Council – with whom we have had enjoyed an excellent relationship over the years – have no intention of building on the Fairfield.

“If they did where on earth would people park during the summer?

“My loyalty has always been to the people of Cardigan and I would never have entered into this agreement if I felt the future of the fair was being put at risk in any way.

“Fair night is not just a massive occasion for town residents – it also draws in large numbers of people over a 15-mile radius.”

It is understood that the sale was agreed after several months of negotiations between Mr Studt – who had been leasing the site to the local authority – and county council officers.

Speaking in September, a Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “The Cardigan Fairfield has been purchased by the council instead of leasing it. It will remain in use as a car park.

“The purchase price was £600,000. There are arrangements in place to allow the fair to continue using the car park.”