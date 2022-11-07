Love Island star Olivia Attwood has quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day in the jungle.

The reality TV star, 31, was the first person from the dating show sign up for I’m a Celebrity but has had to quit 24 hours into the series on medical grounds.

A show source told The Sun: "Olivia was involved in a medical drama overnight.

"She really wanted to go back into the camp, but medics won't let her."

In Sunday’s show, the first of the series, Olivia was voted as a Jungle VIP by the public, choosing Chris Moyles to accompany her for a special task.

After enjoying a meal together, the unlikely duo was tasked with jumping out of a helicopter from 10,000 feet.

Following the challenge, Olivia said: “Oh my god I'm crying, that's the most amazing thing I've ever done, ever. That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing."

Before entering the jungle, she told The Sun: “I think if you say you are never going to say it you are jinxing yourself. I would hate to say it and I think it would take a hell of a lot for me to say it because I am quite determined, and I have watched the show for years.

You don’t want to be the person coming back with no stars if you have not had a go. If you have had a proper go and you get no stars, it is what it is but I would hate to walk away from a trial and not be able to honestly say to myself that I gave it my best shot.

“Some of them [trials] are really difficult, like, if you watch every year, it’s not even the bugs it is getting those little stars off the ropes that is actually harder!

“So as long as I have given it a really good crack I am OK with that.”