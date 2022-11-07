Neyland were dumped out of the West Wales FA Intermediate Cup after a 5-0 home loss to Ragged School, who play in the Swansea Senior League.

It was only two minutes in when the home side committed a foul, forcing referee Alan Davies to award a penalty, which was tucked away by S Harris.

Harris soon got his second after quarter of an hour, striking from the edge of the area after being set up by Hall.

Neyland tried to get back into the game, but it wasn’t long before it was 3-0, with Davies’ goal giving the visitors breathing space.

The Pembrokeshire side started performing better, hitting the bar and forcing the goalkeeper into some magnificent saves, before Davies scored Ragged School’s fourth.

The same happened in the second half, with Rees unselfishly squaring the ball to Max, who was adjudged offside.

The Ragged goalkeeper continued to have a good game, but Neyland couldn’t get back into the game.

A fifth goal wrapped up the win after 70 minutes.

Elsewhere in the second round, fellow Pembrokeshire League division one side Clarbeston Road won 3-1 away at Llangennech, while Merlins Bridge were defeated 4-0 at home to Rockspur, also from the Swansea Senior Football League.

The stars of the round however were Goodwick United, who beat Clydach 4-0, comfortably sitting fourth in the West Wales Premier League.

Goodwick, who are joint top of the Pembrokeshire League division one, took control with Rhys Jones and Sion O’Sullivan scoring alongside Rhys Dalling’s brace.

Top scorers of the round though were St Josephs, who smashed double figures in their 15-1 win away at St Thomas Stars.

Other scores in the Second Round were: