A Pembrokeshire paedophile who preyed on a young girl from the age of eight has been given a total prison sentence of 15 years.

David Daniel Roberts, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of a string of historic sexual offences following a trial at Swansea Crown Court last month.

A jury convicted Roberts, 59, of five counts of assault by penetration, two charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one charge of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

During the trial the jury heard that Roberts had touched the child intimately on different occasions with his fingers and once with his tongue.

He had asked her to expose her bottom to him and performed a sex act in front of her.

He also showed her pornography and phone images of naked larger women telling her ‘that’s how I want you to look’.

In a moving victim impact statement read out to the court via a video link Roberts’ victim said that the trauma of her childhood had begun to take effect during her twenties.

She said that she felt ‘shamed and disgusted’ when she finally took the steps to tell somebody about what had happened to her as a little girl.

She began to experience low mood and flash backs.

“I was scared to sleep, scared to stay awake, scared to leave my flat,” she said. “I felt so low and anxious.”

She was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and generalised anxiety disorder.

“I was once a confident and bubbly young woman who would never let anything get in her way,” she said.

“I am anxious, scared low, depressed and suffering from the aftershocks of the abuse. I fight every second of every day to stay above the water. I will survive the outcome of this trial.”

Judge His Honour PH Thomas KC said that Roberts had groomed the child before touching her genitals and then progressing to other forms of abuse.

He added that Roberts had made his victim relive the abuse by subjecting her to a trial.

“You put saving your own skin above what you might have done which was to accept it and not put her through trial,” he said.

As well as sentencing him for the abuse charges, Judge Thomas was required to pass a sentence on a charge of possessing extreme pornography, which consisted of live images of women having sex with horses. Roberts admitted this in February of this year.

Judge Thomas handed down a total sentence of 15 years, 14 in prison and one year on licence, saying that Roberts would have to serve at least two thirds of this.

He also made Roberts the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and said that he had to register as a sex offender for an indefinite period.