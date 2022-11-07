A popular minor road regularly used by walkers, horse riders and cyclists has turned into 'a no-go area' as motorists flout speed safety measures, causing the other road users to fear for their lives.

Locals who use the road leading from Lower Priory to the main Herbrandston road have reported a 'considerable increase' in traffic as motorists travelling to and from South Hook use it as a short-cut to avoid having to travel through Milford Haven.

“When I first got my yard near Milford Haven which was around 20 years ago, I used to ride my horse along this road virtually every single day,” says Julie Taylor.

“Naturally you’d find the occasional driver who wasn’t particularly respectful to others, but in those days these were the minority. But now there’s been a marked shift.”

The last time Julie Taylor rode her Welsh Cob stallion, Joe, along this stretch of road, she heard a car approaching from behind which she believed was travelling in excess of 60 mph.

“I was terrified,” she said.

“All I’m asking is for the speed limit to be reduced. When you look at the state and the width of some of these country roads and yet traffic is still allowed to travel at 60 mph, it just doesn’t make sense.

“We’re living in rural Pembrokeshire, for heavens sake. The council should be doing all it can to encourage people to get out walking, cycling, running or riding, but people just don’t want to risk it because of the inconsiderate speed of the traffic.”

This view is shared by county councillor and keen walker Vivien Stoddart who also avoids using some minor roads in the Herbrandston area as a result of vehicles driving at excessive speeds.

“I used to enjoy walking from Lower Priory to the Priory Woods but I’ve stopped because it’s so dangerous,” she said.

“People are driving far too quickly and this can be very intimidating for anyone else who wants to walk, ride or cycle along them. Considering it’s a minor road, the road from Lower Priory to Herbrandston is extremely well used as motorists use it as a short cut.

“It’s important to support any requests to get the speeds reduced and to do all we can to improve the safety level for all road users.”