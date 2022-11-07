Hywel Dda University Health Board is being urged to 'grip the situation' following latest figures which confirm that 50 per cent of cancer patients are not being seen on time.

The West Wales cancer waiting times statistics for August 2022 show that less than 50 per cent of patients start their first cancer treatment within 62 days of being suspected of having cancer.

Of those, 49.8 per cent started treatment within the target date, which is 62 days from the point of suspicion compared to 63.9 per cent in August of the preceeding year.

This is well below the Suspected Cancer Pathway performance target, which aims for 75 per cent of all patients to start their treatment within 62 days of first suspecting cancer.

“Cancer is something that affects every one of us either directly or indirectly and it’s deeply worrying to see that less than 50 per cent of patients in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area start their first cancer treatment within 62 days," said senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Paul Davies, who himself began treatment for prostate cancer earlier this summer.

“Delays and longer waits can result in poorer health and worse outcomes, as well as causing a huge amount of anxiety and stress for patients.

“This winter we’ll inevitably see even more pressure on the NHS and so urgent action must be takento address these figures and ensure that more and more people in west Wales are treated quicker."

Samuel Kurtz, the Senedd Member for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire is also urging the Health Board to do an about turn and pick up the pieces.

“We need Hywel Dda University Health Board and the Welsh Government to grip this situation and ensure that diagnosis, treatment, and care are being administered early and regularly," he said.

“These statistics do not make for easy reading, but we must make certain that waiting times improve.”