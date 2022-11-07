The investigation into the incident at Oakwood Theme Park continues as the park closes for the winter.

The Health and Safety Executive has confirmed they are still investigating the circumstances of the Treetops rollercoaster incident which took place on Sunday October 23.

A man was airlifted to hospital with injuries after reportedly falling from the ride, while a yoiung girl - believed to be his daughter – was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The ride was immediately closed to the public and remained closed during the park’s Hallowe’en Spooktacular and Fireworks Spectacular events, which continued following guidance from the HSE.

The park said at the time of the incident that they were 'deeply saddened' by what had happened and added: "We are co-operating fully with the HSE investigation into the incident and are unable to comment further at this stage."

A HSE spokesperson told the Western Telegraph this week: “The HSE investigation into the circumstances of the incident is continuing.”

READ MORE

Guests who visited on Sunday October 23 were refunded their money along with complimentary return tickets, should they wish to return for last week’s Hallowe’en Spooktacular or one of the Firework Spectaculars.

Guests with dated tickets between October 29 and November 6 were given the opportunity to be flexible with their dates or to cancel.

The park said on its website that it would respect the decision of the guests who wished to cancel.

The park told visitors that from today, Monday November 7, following the final day of the 2022 season "we will collate the unused tickets for dates between 29th October and 6th November 2022, and automatically refund the ticket purchase via your original payment method.

"Refunds will be actioned by Wednesday 30th November 2022.

"Any guest who used Tesco Clubcard vouchers towards their purchase, will have their Tesco Vouchers automatically refunded to their Tesco account by Tesco, which will be actioned by this date also."