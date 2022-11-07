Former Ffos Las racecourse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care following a helicopter crash in north Wales.

Walters, 77, from Lisvane in Cardiff, was one of five people injured after the crash near Ruthin, Denbighshire.

He was one of two casualties taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital, as emergency services said he had escaped life-threatening injuries.

However, he has since been moved to intensive care at the hospital.

The crash occurred after Al Dancer, owned by Dai Walters and trained by Sam Thomas, had won the 2022 Grand Sefton Steeplechase.

Thomas was also injured in the crash.

James Standen, Sam’s assistant, said: "Sam is OK and he's been able to pop in and do evening stables last night and stuff, but he's pretty banged up to be honest.

"Our fingers are crossed for Dai, everyone is thinking about him.

"All our thoughts are with him and his family and we're hoping and praying for a speedy recovery."

The Air Accident Investigation Branch in Farnborough has said that if has been notified of the incident, with an investigation having already been launched.