SUPER cool Jordan Davies slotted home the penalty that could be the catalyst that turns round the fortunes of Haverfordwest after the Bluesbirds’ 1-0 win over Flint at the weekend.

County finally turned round a dismal run of form – four straight league defeats – with a disciplined and ballsy win away to Flint.

Davies’ penalty in the 70th minute was all that separated the sides in a tightly contested encounter.

The other major talking point of the game was Flint forward Jack Hindle’s stamp on Dylan Rees when the Haverfordwest captain was lying on the ground.

Referee Griffith Arwel had no hesitation in showing a shocked Hindle a straight red card on the 60th minute mark.

From there Haverfordwest were able to impose themselves.

It was only ten minutes later that the visitors got the all important goal.

Defender Lee Jenkins rose highest at a corner which was blocked and then only half cleared into the path of Rhys Abbruzzese who did brilliant to jink his way back into the box where he was fouled by Flint defender Harry Owen.

You could see how much the decision meant to Abbruzzese when the decision was made, the defender screaming into the ground – maybe a bit of emotion overflowing after recent decisions which haven’t gone County’s way.

From there Davies stepped up and cooly slotted the ball low into the corner beyond on the outstretched arms of Harry Allen.

Before the game County manager Tony Pennock said there was something a little special in the air for the trip to Flintshire.

Pennock said he could sense a real edge about his players in the build-up to yesterday's game against and was pleased that they were able to translate it into a performance which earned them their first away win of the season.

Haverfordwest next play away to Airbus UK on Saturday November 19.