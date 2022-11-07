Funding is available to voluntary and community groups as well as town and community councils to set up a warm space for residents this winter and residents can find these spaces via an interactive map.

Pembrokeshire residents looking to find a warm space during the cold winter can do so using an interactive map Organisations can apply for a Warm Welcome revenue and capital grants of up to £3,500 to help create a warm space for the community.

Pembrokeshire County Council is also making separate grants available to community organisations and groups who are part of the Pembrokeshire Food Poverty Network.

“With the weather starting to get colder as we approach winter we are keen to ensure that everyone knows where they can go in their local community to find a warm space and a warm welcome,” said Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social service at Pembrokeshire County Council.

“We’re working with our local partners, building on the great work we did during the pandemic, to create a network of Warm Welcome community spaces where people can come together, enjoy some company and get involved in local activities.

“From libraries and leisure centres to community halls and sports clubs, everyone is welcome and visiting is free.

“I’d encourage everyone to have a look at the new interactive map or get in touch with the Community Hub to find out what is going on in their community.

“Together we will make a positive difference to our local communities and help residents during this crisis.”

Through Welsh Government funding being made available by Pembrokeshire County Council, the Keep Warm Keep Well campaign is making money available to organisations offering information and advice, support for individuals with fuel costs, extra funding to support demands on food banks, pet food banks, emergency keep warm packs and support for individuals who are experiencing data poverty.

Voluntary and community groups – and town and community councils are also invited to apply for a Warm Welcome grant, call Pembrokeshire Community Hub for more information.

Separate grants are available to community organisations and groups who are part of the Pembrokeshire Food Poverty Network.