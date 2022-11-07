It was a full house at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot on Thursday November 3 when over 150 members, of the Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs (PFWI), gathered to enjoy a fundraising autumn fashion show.
Throughout the evening there were eight models who modelled a total of 15 beautiful outfits for every occasion.
The models were from Milford Haven WI and the lovely outfits were courtesy of Pethau Olyv (St Clears) who also did a fantastic job of doing all the compering to highlight everything from understanding the type of fabric used, the special features and additional accessories.
There was also a substantial raffle including a handbag, courtesy of Pethau Olyv.
Pat James, chairman Of The PFWI Sports & Leisure committee, said "What a tremendous night and thank you to everyone for coming along to make this such a lovely gathering, as well as much thanks to Pethau Olyv, Milford Haven WI and also Clynderwen & Llandissilio WI members, who also kindly helped run the raffle.
"We look forward to perhaps hosting another fashion show, for one of the other seasons, as we go into 2023"
