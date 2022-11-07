It was a full house at the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot on Thursday November 3 when over 150 members, of the Pembrokeshire Federation of WIs (PFWI), gathered to enjoy a fundraising autumn fashion show.

Throughout the evening there were eight models who modelled a total of 15 beautiful outfits for every occasion.

The models were from Milford Haven WI and the lovely outfits were courtesy of Pethau Olyv (St Clears) who also did a fantastic job of doing all the compering to highlight everything from understanding the type of fabric used, the special features and additional accessories.

The models are pictured on stage during the fashion show. (Image: Pembrokeshire WI)

There was also a substantial raffle including a handbag, courtesy of Pethau Olyv.

Pat James, chairman Of The PFWI Sports & Leisure committee, said "What a tremendous night and thank you to everyone for coming along to make this such a lovely gathering, as well as much thanks to Pethau Olyv, Milford Haven WI and also Clynderwen & Llandissilio WI members, who also kindly helped run the raffle.

"We look forward to perhaps hosting another fashion show, for one of the other seasons, as we go into 2023"