Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society will be hosting the Christmas fair on Sunday, December 11 at the Showground’s Parkhouse building.

It will be turned into a festive paradise with the following:

Santa in his grotto. Children will be able to give him their letters in person!

A food court with local produce including chocolate brownies, fudge, festive spirits, Welsh cheeses and on the go food outlets.

Festive music

Local businesses selling unique gifts, handmade decorations, art, homeware and one-off pieces of jewellery and clothing.

MORE NEWS:

Event organisers Judith Roach and Emma Thomas said: “We are excited to be able to once again hold our Christmas fair and build on the success of last year’s event. It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Parkhouse Building will be transformed into a one-stop-shop for those preparing for Christmas.”

Admission will be free to the fair, which is open from 10am until 4pm on December 11.