Dyfed-Powys Police officers are ‘proactively targeting’ Pembroke Dock's boy racers in a bid to clamp down on dangerous and reckless drivers.

An officer has confirmed that patrols are currently ongoing while appropriate police action is being taken to deal with anyone found driving in an anti-social manner.

“Several Section 59 warning have been issued in recent months and the current picture is that we are proactively targeting the area with a Patrol Plan in place,” commented PS Lewis Simpson of the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“However we're not receiving many calls about the issue so, as a result, we’re encouraging people to report their concerns along with the times when the problem is taking place.”

The officer’s comments were made following a recent public meeting when local residents were invited to discuss their concerns with Member of the Senedd for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Samuel Kurtz.

An over-riding issue at the meeting was the police’s failure to attend the meeting however Dyfed-Powys Police later confirmed that they hadn’t been invited to attend after speaking independently to town councillors at their September meeting.

“The police should be adopting a pro-active measure to stop this from happening rather than a reactive measure,” commented Samuel Kurtz. “Until an accident happens, the status quo remains.”

Fort Road has been described as ‘the dual carriageway’ with the racers, who are both male and female and between the ages of 17 and 30, congregating at the unmonitored and unlit council car park at Fort Road.

They then race through a crossroads to the old market as well as through the High Street, Meyrick Street and Bush Street.

The cars can sometimes be seen travelling bumper to bumper. Even though the racing can take place at any time of day, the worst times are between 10pm and 3.30am.

Sam Kurtz has urged residents to report the racing to the police on a regular basis.

If anyone is concerned about doing this for fear of retaliation, Mr Kurtz is urging people to email their concerns to him, which he will then follow up on their behalf.

He has also agreed to take the matter up with both the Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Superintendent and Pembrokeshire County Council to request a second public meeting which they will both attend.