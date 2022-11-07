A £7,500 donation has been made to Tenby RNLI, following the successful 12-month charitable campaign by Caerphilly-based electrical engineering firm Ayjay Group.

The campaign, which was launched in September 2021 as Ayjay celebrated its 25th anniversary, saw staff from the group undertake challenges and host a number of fundraising events in order to raise money for three chosen charities, one being the RNLI.

The charitable campaign also served as a tribute to group managing Director Jason Beament, who sadly passed away in December 2020.

Simon Beament, operations director at Ayjay Group, said: “Tenby has always been a special place for us as a family to visit, and Jason was especially fond of the area.

A skydive was amongst the fundraising challenges in the company's campaign. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

"When we decided to launch #AyjayChallenge25, it was important we recognised Tenby, the RNLI, and the long-standing relationship they’ve had in the area.

"We have had staff jump out of a plane for us at 12,000ft, which further instilled the family ethos we’ve looked to develop at Ayjay over the past 25 years. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported us over the 12 months.

“We hope that the funds raised will go some way into supporting the RNLI, and the incredible work they undertake voluntarily to keep Wales’s beaches and waterways safe.”

Ayjay Group will also be presenting cheques of £7,500 to St. David’s Hospice Care and The Prince’s Trust.