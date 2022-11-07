Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford has tested positive for Covid, three days after attending Cardigan’s Other Voices event last Friday.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Monday), Mr Drakeford, 68, said he is currently working from home.

It remains unclear whether he will host his weekly question and answer session in the Welsh Parliament tomorrow via zoom.

This is the second time that Mr Drakeford, who is 68, has been reported to have had the illness, after testing positive in February.

The first minister said at the time that he had moved out of his house into a building in his garden to try to keep his family safe.

Recent figures have suggested that the number of Covid infections has been falling in Wales.

Last week the Office for National Statistics estimated that 77,500 people had the virus, which is down on 86,100 from the week before.

A Welsh government spokesman said: "The first minister is currently working from home after testing positive for Covid.

"Whilst not a legal requirement, it is important that anyone that does test positive isolates whilst recovering.

"We encourage everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of a Covid booster vaccination".

Last Friday Mark Drakeford travelled to Cardigan to attend the Other Voices festival where he made a special appearance as guest speaker, joined by the celebrated poet Mererid Hopwood and acclaimed traditional fiddle player/violinist Aoife Ní Bhríain.

They formed a panel hosted by TV and radio broadcaster Huw Stephens in order to explore the value of culture, creativity and connection, and the identities of people, nations and diasporas.

Giving his reaction to the event, Mr Drakeford said: “It’s so good to see the return of Other Voices to west Wales to showcase some of our best musical talent.

“I’m so glad that we are re-establishing this exciting event in the calendar as it’s a symbol of the importance of our cultural and business connections with our friends in Ireland.”