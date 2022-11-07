IT’S been a rough few weeks for Haverfordwest manager Tony Pennock, who conceded after the game against New Saints recently that his side aren’t even looking at trying to break into the top six at the moment.

From being top of the JD Cymru Premier after three games Haverfordwest have suffered a horrid run of form that has seen the Bluebirds knocked out of both the Welsh Cup, the Nathanial MG Cup and seen the club plummet down the league, sitting ninth, just one point ahead of Pontypridd in the relegation zone.

Pennock has stepped into a difficult job off the back of the surprise capture of Nicky Hayen last season - the Belgian Pro League stalwart who came to County and made an instant impact, making a late push for the top six with a run of form that included six games unbeaten.

Hayen left Haverfordwest at the end of last season to return to his native Belgium and manage Club Brugge's youth side.

County also lost the brooding Touray-Sisay, the big number nine sauntering round the pitch providing a much-needed focal point for Haverfordwest’s attack.

Sisay also departed in the summer, making a move to Accrington Stanley.

The odds were somewhat stacked against Pennock when he came in, but he steadied a rocking ship with a good start to the season.

Most recently the manager saw Haverfordwest take all three points away to Flint Town in what was a disciplined display for the Bluebirds getting their first away win of the season and keeping a clean sheet in the process.

It looks worse than it is for Haverfordwest, with many games coming down to the wire and only being lost by a single goal.

For Pennock he has not lost any of the hunger that brought him to west Wales in the first place.

"I am really enjoying it,” said Pennock speaking to the Western Telegraph.

“I would not have come to the club if I was not excited about the project. I spoke to Rob (chairman) at length before I applied for the job. He told me the plans and what the board are trying to do on and off the pitch.”

It really has been tough for Haverfordwest with some narrow defeats and some bizarre decisions going against the club – including Jack Wilson’s sending-off against Bala, to which chairman Rob Edwards let rip at officials in a controversial tweet.

County were up 1-0 in the opening minutes and favourites to take a vital three points from the tie, but the game turned on its head when referee Nicholas Pratt sent Wilson off for what looked like an accidental slip into Kieran Smith after playing a pass (Wilson's red card was later rescinded).

Penncock said he couldn’t believe what happened at the time, and, with the way this season has been going, if it can go against County it will.

I could not believe it,” said Pennock on the decision in the Bala match. “At the moment if something could go against us it seems to go against us.

“Against them (Bala) we started the game brightly, scored the goal, we were comfortable in the game, but when something goes against you like that, and it’s not the first time this season, we have had several times where we feel we have had the wrong side of the decision, it happens and you have to just get on with it, dust ourselves down.”

That’s something County have done time and again which is credit to Pennock and his boys, and seems to be finally paying off after Haverfordwest took all three points against Flint at the weekend.

“Against Flint you could see the desire in the lads in the warm-up and in the dressing room that we were going to come away with something," said Pennock.

“We have been on a poor run of form recently and confidence is low but in fairness to the lads they have been working hard in training trying to put things right and maybe a bit of luck at the weekend with decisions going our way for a change, I thought the lads were really good.”

Right now, Pennock’s targets are only set for the foreseeable, with no clear replacement for Sisay and having to contend with a host of injuries this season including star players Jazz Richards, Kyle Patten and the influential Henry Jones.

But the County boss isn’t giving up on the top six just yet. He believes sixth is up for grabs but Haverfordwest have to focus on one game at a time – that game being an away trip to Brougton Airbus on November 19.

And the other thing the County boss is not giving up on is getting some new recruits to freshen up the squad in January, although he admits it is hard attracting players at the moment.

“Every club is looking for more players," said Pennock.

“I am always watching games of football and speaking to people, but we have a decent squad here and we just need something clicking and once it clicks we’re confident the center-forwards and attacking players will score their goals.”

One thing that is a certainty for the future is Haverfordwest County AFC will continue to strive to better itself both on and off the pitch, a smartly run club that is working hard to connect with its community.

Hiring Hayen showed ambition and bringing in Pennock shows that ambition has in no way waned.

“On the pitch we are not where we want to be," admitted Pennock," but off the pitch we are moving things forward and we are going to keep striving to improve the club in all areas.”