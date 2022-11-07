Whitland's fireworks went off with a tuneful bang at Parc Dr Owen on Saturday.
The spectacular musical display was organised by Narbert and Whitland Round Table and provided by Brightsparks.
A large crowd of 5,000 people attended the event.
A spokesman for Narberth and Whitland Round Table said: "We would like to thank Juke Box Tonic for providing entertainment throughout the night, also Valero volunteers and Narberth and Whitland Rotary for volunteering.
"We would also like to thank our main sponsor Interclamp Grainers Tubolt Ltd and all sponsors, without their generosity the event would not be posible."
