ONE of the great rugby club’s of the county is steamrolling into the 21st Century by attempting to set up a ladies rugby team.

Narberth RFC have already had two training sessions with a ladies rugby team starting to form, and are looking for more players.

Chairman Rob Lewis said the new team was all part of the strategy to make the club more inclusive.

“It is a big step but we are looking to expand,” said Mr Lewis.

“It is one thing we do not have that we would like to encourage (a ladies team) because we have always had a few girls in our junior teams up to 10/11 years old and it’s a natural progression.”

There are already some ladies’ teams in the county with Whitland and Haverfordwest having ladies rugby teams.

Ffion Phillips, who is helping to set up the Narberth team with Kiera Cole, said the girls saw the boys do it, and they wanted a bit of the action.

“We see the bond in the men’s team and we thought it would be great for the girls to get that too,” said Ffion.

So far there has been around three training sessions to date, with matches set to be scheduled once a fuller team is established.

“There’s been a lot of interest from girls who have never had the chance to play rugby,” said Ffion.

“We are starting from scratch and it is nice we are starting this journey together.”

Mr Lewis added that Narberth can’t be left behind on something he feels could explode.

“Women’s rugby and football is set to take off and we do not want to be left behind.”

If you’re interested in joining the Narberth ladies rugby team, contact the club by clicking here.