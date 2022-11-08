A £324 cost of living support payment will hit bank accounts from today, Tuesday, November 8.

Almost one in four families across the UK will receive £324 from the government this month as the latest Cost of Living Payments are sent out.

More than eight million households in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland who claimed qualifying means-tested benefits during the eligibility period will be automatically paid £324 this month, as part of £1,200 worth of direct help for households.

The payments, starting today from the Department for Work and Pensions, are made directly into eligible recipients’ bank accounts, with no need for people to apply or do anything to receive it.

DWP claimants will receive their second Cost of Living payment by November 23, and eligible tax credit claimants, on no other means-tested benefits, will receive it between November 23 and 30.

The payment reference on DWP recipients’ bank accounts will be their national insurance number, followed by “DWP COL”. For HMRC recipients the payment reference will be “HMRC COLS”.

“We understand that people are struggling and that is why we’ve consistently acted to ensure millions of low-income families are supported. We will continue to act with compassion as we navigate challenging global economic circumstances,” said Work and Pensions secretary Mel Stride.

“As part of a wider £37 billion package of support, this latest £324 payment will help the most vulnerable people in our society who are worrying about their finances through the winter months.”

The government’s £1,200 support package contains £400 for energy bills that is being paid in monthly instalments to all domestic energy customers between now and March. It also includes a £150 Council Tax rebate for 85 per cent of all UK households and the previous £326 Cost of Living Payment made by DWP in July and by HMRC in September.

On top of this, nearly one in ten people received the £150 disability payment in September, and a £300 addition to Winter Fuel Payments will go to over eight million pensioner households over the winter.

Those eligible to receive the second cost of living payment from today include people on Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support and Pension Credit.

To be eligible, claimants must have been claiming and entitled to a payment between August and September 25, with the exception of pensioner households, who may be able to have a new Pension Credit claim backdated.

Even if you are not on a qualifying DWP benefit you may still be eligible for the £324 payment, as HMRC are also making payments to over a million people who receive Working Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit and no other eligible benefits.