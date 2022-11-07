Millions of Universal Credit claimants will receive a £324 cost of living payment from Tuesday this week.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed that those eligible for the second part of the £650 cost of living boost would receive it from November 8.

Although the DWP has warned that only a small number of eligible claimants will receive the boost on Tuesday.

More significant numbers will receive their payment on Wednesday, with others being paid on days up to November 23.

Who is eligible for £324 cost-of-living payment?





The £324 payment will complete the £650 payment offered to people receiving any of the following means-tested benefits.

These include:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income Support and Pension Credit

When will £324 cost-of-living payment be made?





The Government paid the first £326 payment to Universal Credit and other benefit claimants in July.

It was also paid to those on pension credit and those in receipt of legacy benefits.

More than 8 million households on low-income benefits will receive the sum starting on November 8.

The DWP says households receiving DWP benefits will receive the second part of the £650 cost of living payment from November 8 to 23.

Those eligible for the payment will see the money paid into their bank accounts automatically. In a small minority of cases claimants may receive payments later than November 23.

Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith said: "Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living. We understand that people are struggling which is why and we’re committed to supporting the most vulnerable households.

"That’s also why we are focused on driving growth and delivering quality public services so we can continue to support those in need through these challenging times while boosting opportunity for all."