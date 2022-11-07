HSBC customers were reporting issues with the banking app on Monday evening.

Users were left unable to navigate their mobile and online banking with others reporting issues with their credit cards.

According to Down Detector, issues started just after 8.30 pm with people complaining that they couldn't get the app or website to load.

Problems with the social media site were recorded across the UK on Down Detector including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Is HSBC down? App not working and flashes api_103 error code

User reports indicate HSBC is having problems since 8:36 PM GMT. https://t.co/BKdQu5i05X RT if you're also having problems #HSBCdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) November 7, 2022

Of the problems reported, 54% related to online banking with the app while 44% related to problems with mobile banking.

A further 3% of problems were linked to HSBC credit cards.

According to the heat map, the worst affected areas are London and Birmingham.

You can use the heat map on Down Detector to see if you are in one of the worst affected areas via the Down Detector website.

Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

You can visit the Downdetector Methodology to learn more about how it detected problems.

Customers have taken to social media to express their frustration and ask for help.

One user wrote: "@HSBC_UK app gone down again, this is getting ridiculous"

A second person added: "@HSBC_UK you app is down again I'm at a petrol station with no way to pay?"

A third customer posted: "@HSBC_UK is the banking app down? Getting the error code API_103 again."

HSBC has not confirmed the outage at the time of writing but we will keep this article updated with any changes.

You can also visit the HSBC service status page for the latest updates.