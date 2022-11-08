A Pembrokeshire man due to be sentenced today for making hundreds of indecent images of a child has been released on unconditional bail.

Wayne Hope, 57, of Brookside Avenue, Johnston, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last month.

He admitted making 127 accessible category A images and 50 inaccessible images; 104 accessible category B images and 64 inaccessible images and 422 accessible category C images and 291 inaccessible images.

Hope also pleaded guilty to a fourth charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

All offences were committed between July 31, 2017 and May 18, 2021 at Johnston.

Hope was immediately placed on the sex offenders register and the case was committed to crown court for sentencing.

MORE NEWS:

Both Hope and His Honour Judge Huw Rees were expecting him to be sentenced today, Tuesday, November 8.

However, due to an administrative error, a pre-sentence report from the probation service was not available.

Judge Rees said that such a report was necessary and adjourned sentencing until December 7.

“You have come here expecting to be sentenced as I expected to sentence you,” said Judge Rees.

There is no pre-sentence report due to an administrative error that shouldn’t have happened. There should be a report from the probation service. The court would benefit from a pre-sentence report.”

He told Hope that all sentencing options were open at present and adjourned the case for sentencing until December.

He released Hope on unconditional bail until then.