A Pembrokeshire rogue trader has been warned that he could face a prison sentence after admitting theft, fraud and dumping waste illegally.

Ashley Price of Waterston Road, Milford Haven, is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court this week.

Price, 34, previously appeared in front a judge last month to plead guilty to two counts of fraud, three counts of theft and one count of disposing of waste illegally.

He admitted one count of fraud by false representation, in that he had presented himself as a ‘professional and competent’ roofer, and another count of fraud by failing to disclose information.

Both fraud offences took place between August 2021 and January 2022.

He also admitted stealing £120, £500 and £900 all from the same victim over a period of four months from September 2021 to January this year.

The sixth count he pleaded guilty to was depositing controlled waste at Rickeston, Milford Haven, in August 2021 without an environmental permit.

The court heard that he had committed the offences while he was on crown court bail for other matters.

“You have committed offences while on bail,” warned the judge. "You must prepare yourself I think for a prison sentence.”