Royal Mail is urging customers to beat the festive rush and get all Christmas letters and parcels in the post well in advance to avoid disappointment this year.

The parcel delivery firm has warned customers to order their online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its postmen and women deliver the bumper festive mailbag.

Its latest recommended posting dates for mail to arrive in time for Christmas are as follows:

Friday 16 December

Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday 19 December

2nd Class

2nd Class Signed For

Royal Mail 48

Wednesday 21 December

1st Class

1st Class Signed For

Royal Mail 24

Royal Mail Tracked 48

Thursday 22 December

Special Delivery Guaranteed

Royal Mail Tracked 24

Friday 23 December

Special Delivery Guaranteed with Saturday Guarantee

More information can be found on the Royal Mail website.

​Brits urged to send Christmas post early by Post Office

Post offices have urged people posting Christmas cards this year to send them early – by December 19 for parcels using second-class stamps, and by December 21 for those sent first-class.