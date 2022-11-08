A man caught sleeping at the wheel of his Land Rover after spending a night drinking with friends has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentence.

James Carill, 54, of Dyffryn Farm, Llawhaden was found by officers on the night of October 2 after police received a phone call informing them that he was in the driving seat, despite having consumed alcohol.

When officers reached the vehicle, they discovered Carill asleep at the wheel. His keys were in the ignition.

A roadside breath test proved positive and Carill was taken to the police custody suite where he gave a reading of 62 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Cavill, who pleaded guity to the offence of being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the legal alcohol lilmit, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

"He was out in the pub and went back to a friend's house, but was unable to stay there so decided to go back to his car to sleep," he said.

"He didn't want to pester his family members to pick him up."

Mr Lloyd added that Carill had turned on the Land Rover's engine in order to stay warm.

"Although he had no intention of driving, going back to the vehicle was an extremely foolish thing to do," added, Mr Lloyd, "not just for himself, but for the repurcussions on his family."

For being drunk in charge of the vehicle James Carill was fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with ten penalty points which means he has avoided a driving disqualification.

MORE NEWS